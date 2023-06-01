recycled packaging content communication.: Allocating and Communicating Recycled Content in Packaging: A Guide

Promoting the Uptake of Recycled Plastic in Packaging Material

The European Commission has set recycled content targets in the Single-Use Plastic Directive (SUPD) and its Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) to promote the uptake of recycled plastic in packaging material. The aim is to develop a methodology for measuring, allocating, and communicating recycled content in packaging products, which could have implications for other materials and products.

Interview with Industry CEOs

Three family-owned companies representing the recycling and consumer goods value chain discuss the opportunities and risks of a common allocation method and how it could affect the consumer’s role in a circular economy. Reinhard Schneider, CEO of Werner & Mertz, Philipp Lehner, CEO of ALPLA, and Herwart Wilms, Managing Director of Remondis, share their insights.

Herwart Wilms

Wilms highlights that high volumes of high-quality PET and HDPE recyclate for food and cosmetic-grade packaging are already being produced through mechanical recycling. Each ton of recyclate saves 1.6 tons of CO2 emissions.

Reinhard Schneider

Schneider discusses the importance of closing the materials loop to reduce the production of new plastic from virgin resources and achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement. He notes that recycling targets in the PPWR are realistic and can be met with mechanical recycling technologies.

Philipp Lehner

Lehner emphasizes the role of the consumer in making sustainable purchasing choices and the importance of trustworthy claims about recycled content. He suggests that consumers should be able to take the word for it when a product claims to be made from recycled plastic.

Herwart Wilms

Wilms agrees that a robust and trustworthy method to substantiate claims about recycled content is important. He notes that multi-output technologies like chemical recycling rely on mass-balance allocation schemes to calculate recycled content, which can result in misleading claims.

Reinhard Schneider

Schneider suggests a fair chain of custody method for mass balance, where recycled content is allocated proportionally to all products of a recycling process at a batch level, not a facility or company level. He believes that a label reading “100% recycled content” should only be allowed for packaging products fully made from recycled content.

Philipp Lehner

Lehner stresses the need for investment incentives for developing recyclable packaging and expanding recycling infrastructure. He suggests that regulatory incentives, such as harmonized eco-modulation systems and a grading system for mechanical recyclability performance, could stimulate further investment in mechanical recycling capacity and innovation.

Herwart Wilms

Wilms notes the market issue with a free allocation method, which could boost the demand for cheaper virgin plastics, diluting recycled content from mechanical recycling. He suggests that this could make mechanically recycled plastics more expensive and deter investment in circular design and innovation. Small and medium-sized companies would be affected most.

Reinhard Schneider

Schneider believes that a proportional allocation of recycled content in a mass balance approach is technically feasible for all recycling technologies and ready to meet the recycled content objectives of the PPWR without jeopardizing consumers’ trust. He suggests that this will create new business opportunities and employment, especially for family businesses and SMEs, strengthen the EU’s recycling capacities, decrease dependency on fossil fuels, and help achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

