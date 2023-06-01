Red Curry Roast Chicken Recipe: SheKnows Presents Bobby Flay’s Recipe for Red Curry Roast Chicken

Bobby Flay’s Red Curry Roasted Chicken Recipe: A Delicious Twist on Classic Chicken

Chicken is a staple for most American households, making it one of the most commonly cooked and eaten meats in the US. However, sometimes we get bored of the same old recipes and want to try something new and exciting. That’s where Bobby Flay’s red curry roasted chicken comes in – a recipe that is sure to jazz up your dinner routine.

The recipe comes from Flay’s cookbook Sundays with Sophie: Flay Family Recipes for Any Day of the Week and is inspired by a grilled red curry chicken recipe from Jet Tila. Flay has even posted about making versions of this recipe on his Instagram, so you know it’s a favorite.

The Marinade

To make this roasted chicken, Flay first enhances store-bought red curry paste by blending it with curry powder, fresh aromatics such as ginger, garlic, and lemongrass, and creamy coconut milk. He then uses this mixture as a marinade for a spatchcocked (butterflied) chicken. The chicken should be marinated in the mixture for 4-8 hours. As the marinade is not very acidic, you don’t have to worry too much about it breaking down the meat.

The Cooking Process

The chicken is then baked in the oven for about an hour. The secret to the charred, crispy crust is a quick run under the broiler. Alternatively, you can fire up your charcoal grill to add even more flavor to the chicken. Whichever method of high-heat cooking you choose will cause the chicken skin to develop a light char, which enhances the flavors of the marinated roasted chicken.

Serving Suggestions

Flay serves his red curry roasted chicken with Thai sweet chili sauce for dipping and garnishes it with fresh cilantro leaves. You could serve the chicken with jasmine rice and a cucumber salad to make it a full meal or use the meat to make incredible sandwiches, fresh rolls, or chicken salad for a week of summer lunches.

Try this recipe from Bobby Flay’s Sundays with Sophie cookbook and say goodbye to dull, uninspired chicken dinners.

