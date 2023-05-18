Red Dresses Worn by Princess Diana of Wales

Princess Diana of Wales and Her Iconic Red Dresses

Princess Diana of Wales was known for her impeccable fashion sense and her ability to make a statement with her clothing choices. One of the most iconic looks that she is remembered for is her red dresses. She wore these dresses on several occasions and they became a symbol of her style and elegance. Let us take a closer look at some of her most famous red dresses.

The Revenge Dress

The Revenge Dress was worn by Princess Diana in 1994, at the Serpentine Gallery summer party. The dress was designed by Christina Stambolian and was a form-fitting, off-the-shoulder black dress with a high slit. Princess Diana wore this dress on the same night that Prince Charles admitted to his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles on national television. The dress was a statement of Princess Diana’s independence and her ability to move on from her troubled marriage.

The Red and White Polka Dot Dress

The Red and White Polka Dot Dress was worn by Princess Diana in 1985, during her visit to the United States. The dress was designed by Victor Edelstein and was a bold red and white polka dot dress. The dress was paired with a matching bolero jacket and a wide-brimmed hat. This was seen as a departure from Princess Diana’s usual demure style and was a bold and playful look.

The Red Beaded Dress

The Red Beaded Dress was worn by Princess Diana in 1986, during her visit to Japan. The dress was designed by Catherine Walker and was made of red silk crepe de chine, featuring intricate beading. The dress was paired with a matching bolero jacket and was a glamourous look that showcased Princess Diana’s love for fashion and style.

The Red and Purple Dress

The Red and Purple Dress was worn by Princess Diana in 1989, during a visit to Hong Kong. The dress was designed by Catherine Walker and was a bold combination of red and purple. The dress featured a fitted bodice and a flowing skirt, and was paired with a matching chiffon scarf. This was seen as a daring look for Princess Diana, who was known for her more modest fashion choices.

The Red and Black Dress

The Red and Black Dress was worn by Princess Diana in 1996, during a visit to Pakistan. The dress was designed by Catherine Walker and was a bold combination of red and black. The dress featured a fitted bodice and a full skirt, and was paired with a matching hat. This was seen as a departure from Princess Diana’s usual style and was a daring and bold look.

The Red Silk Dress

The Red Silk Dress was worn by Princess Diana in 1995, during a visit to Argentina. The dress was designed by Catherine Walker and was a simple, yet elegant, red silk dress. The dress featured a fitted bodice and a flowing skirt, and was paired with a matching clutch bag. This was seen as a classic look for Princess Diana, who was known for her timeless fashion choices.

The Red and White Striped Dress

The Red and White Striped Dress was worn by Princess Diana in 1987, during a visit to Italy. The dress was designed by Catherine Walker and was a bold red and white striped dress. The dress featured a fitted bodice and a full skirt, and was paired with a matching hat. This was seen as a playful and fun look for Princess Diana, who was known for her love of fashion.

Conclusion

Princess Diana of Wales was a fashion icon and her red dresses were a symbol of her style and elegance. She wore these dresses on several occasions and they became a representation of her independence and her ability to make a statement with her fashion choices. From the Revenge Dress to the Red and White Polka Dot Dress, Princess Diana’s red dresses will always be remembered as a part of her iconic fashion legacy.

1. Princess Diana red dress auction

2. Princess Diana red dress designer

3. Princess Diana red dress exhibition

4. Princess Diana red dress replicas

5. Princess Diana red dress photos