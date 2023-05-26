Red Flag in St. Louis, US: Obituary Live Stream

LIVE: Obituary at Red Flag, St. Louis, United States (US)

Introduction

Obituary, the American death metal band, is set to perform at Red Flag in St. Louis, United States (US). This legendary band has been active for over three decades, and they have a loyal fan base all over the world. Their unique blend of death metal, thrash metal, and groove metal has earned them a place in the metal scene. The show at Red Flag promises to be an unforgettable experience for all metalheads.

History of Obituary

Obituary was formed in 1984 in Tampa, Florida. The band’s original lineup consisted of John Tardy (vocals), Donald Tardy (drums), Trevor Peres (guitar), Allen West (guitar), and Daniel Tucker (bass). Their debut album, Slowly We Rot, was released in 1989 and is considered a classic in the death metal genre.

Over the years, Obituary has released ten studio albums, two live albums, and several EPs and singles. Their latest album, Obituary, was released in 2017 and received critical acclaim for its raw, brutal sound.

Their Unique Sound

What sets Obituary apart from other death metal bands is their unique sound. They combine elements of death metal, thrash metal, and groove metal to create a sound that is both aggressive and catchy. John Tardy’s vocals are guttural and intense, and the guitar riffs are heavy and memorable.

Their music also has a distinct groove to it, which sets them apart from other death metal bands that focus solely on speed and aggression. This groove is evident in their live performances, where the crowd can’t help but headbang and mosh to the beat.

Their Legacy

Obituary’s influence on the death metal genre cannot be overstated. They were one of the first bands to incorporate groove into their music, which has since become a hallmark of the genre. Many bands that came after them, such as Lamb of God and Gojira, have cited Obituary as an influence.

Their legacy also extends beyond the death metal scene. Their music has been featured in video games, movies, and TV shows, and they have toured with bands like Slayer and Megadeth.

Conclusion

Obituary’s show at Red Flag promises to be an unforgettable experience for all metalheads. Their unique blend of death metal, thrash metal, and groove metal has earned them a place in the metal scene, and their influence on the genre cannot be overstated. If you’re a fan of heavy music, then this is one show you don’t want to miss.

Red Flag Obituary Live obituary at Red Flag St. Louis obituary Obituary announcement in the US Red Flag funeral services