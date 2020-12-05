Red Holland Death –Dead-Obituaries : Red Holland has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Awe, this saddens my heart so much. My dad had to watch the Red Holland show every single day. Some of my favorite…
Posted by Donna Gibson on Saturday, December 5, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Andy Grissett wrote
I met Red Holland back in the 80’s. He was selling bass lures at a store in Dothan. I got to talk fishing with him and I ask him to pick me out several lures. He did and I still have these lures today. What a great keepsake.
James Turman wrote
Sorry to hear this, he was a awesome southern gentleman of the south. I remember his introduction of our singing Turman family when we did a gospel show at the peanut festival back in the late 70s and early 80s, he could work a crowd. He was always a friend.
Gene Martin wrote
Great story Don. Youngsters today have no idea who he was and how big he was. I met Red years ago and he was always a Southern gentleman. He was and IS a Southern Icon. A good man gone
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.