Red Holland Death –Dead-Obituaries : Red Holland has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Sad to hear the passing of Red Holland. We had him as entertainment back in 70s for annual customer appreciation Cotton Ford Tractor. Few hundred in attendance, he bombed. He was awful, just never connected w audience. When his time was up he came off the stage and apologized to me. He said he didn’t know what was wrong w him. As other presenters were on stage Red went around to every table and person and shook hands and apologized. After the last speaker he came over to me and asked could he take the stage again, I agreed. He killed it!! He had everyone In stitches!! Went for about an hour. He was hilarious! Ended with a standing ovation! He came over to me handed back the check we had given him for performing, said man you don’t owe me a dime!! He gained a lot of friends and admirers that night. Rest in heaven Red Holland.

Andy Grissett wrote

I met Red Holland back in the 80’s. He was selling bass lures at a store in Dothan. I got to talk fishing with him and I ask him to pick me out several lures. He did and I still have these lures today. What a great keepsake.

James Turman wrote

Sorry to hear this, he was a awesome southern gentleman of the south. I remember his introduction of our singing Turman family when we did a gospel show at the peanut festival back in the late 70s and early 80s, he could work a crowd. He was always a friend.

Gene Martin wrote

Great story Don. Youngsters today have no idea who he was and how big he was. I met Red years ago and he was always a Southern gentleman. He was and IS a Southern Icon. A good man gone