Red Hot Chili Peppers Jack Sherman Cause of Death Remain Unknown.

Greg luciano wrote

has obviously jinxed rock stars, as another one has passed away. RIP Jack Sherman, Red Hot Chili Peppers.

@2015hmb wrote

jack sherman died this has been a bad week all my favorite musicians are dying

@2015hmb wrote

jack sherman was the original guitarist for red hot chili peppers god I am sad

Solomon Tucker wrote

Man, now Jack Sherman of Red Hot Chili Peppers. 2020 just wont quit. Just keep the fly for now please. RIP another musical great gone.

gTime Johnny wrote

From my view one of the best produced music videos ever…