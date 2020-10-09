Red Hot Chili Peppers Jack Sherman Cause of Death Remain Unknown.
Jack Sherman, the guitarist who appeared on the debut album of American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at the age of 64. The BBC Reported.
Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Greg luciano wrote
has obviously jinxed rock stars, as another one has passed away. RIP Jack Sherman, Red Hot Chili Peppers.
harley.
@2015hmb wrote
jack sherman died this has been a bad week all my favorite musicians are dying
harley☻
@2015hmb wrote
jack sherman was the original guitarist for red hot chili peppers god I am sad
Solomon Tucker wrote
Man, now Jack Sherman of Red Hot Chili Peppers. 2020 just wont quit. Just keep the fly for now please. RIP another musical great gone.
gTime Johnny wrote
From my view one of the best produced music videos ever…
⟭⟬ ᴮᴱMorgan wrote
I grew up having so much love and respect for the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Hearing the news of Jack Sherman is absolutely heartbreaking. The musical world has lost two great musicians in under a week.
