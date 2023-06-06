Red lentil dahl recipe: Red Lentil Dahl with Crunchy Curry Leaves Recipe

Red Lentil Dahl with Crispy Curry Leaves: A Nutritious and Delicious Indian Dish

Dahl, a traditional Indian dish made of lentils, is a hearty vegetarian curry that’s quick and easy to create. This dish is not only delicious but also offers numerous health benefits, making it a perfect addition to any meal plan. In this article, we will share a recipe for Red Lentil Dahl with Crispy Curry Leaves, which is rich in protein, fibre, iron and other essential nutrients.

Health Benefits of Dahl

Lentils are a good source of protein, fibre, iron, and other essential nutrients. The soluble fibre in lentils helps reduce cholesterol and blood sugar levels, making it an excellent food for people with diabetes and high cholesterol. Lentils also contain antioxidants that support immune function and can prevent various chronic diseases.

Dahl is easy to digest, making it a great choice for those with sensitive stomachs. Moreover, it is a vegetarian dish that offers a complete protein profile when combined with rice or other grains, making it an excellent option for people who follow a plant-based diet.

Recipe for Red Lentil Dahl with Crispy Curry Leaves

Ingredients:

Dahl

1 brown onion, finely diced

1 tbsp finely grated fresh ginger

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 tsp ground coriander

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 cinnamon quill

¼ tsp chilli flakes (optional)

1 cup red split lentils

1 large vine tomato, cut in small cubes

½ tsp salt, plus extra for seasoning

Raita

½ cup plain full-fat yoghurt

Cucumber, cut into small matchsticks

¼ tsp mustard seeds

To serve

1 tbsp olive oil

½ red onion, thinly sliced

½ tsp cumin seeds

20 curry leaves

Cooked basmati rice

Method:

Dahl: Fry onion and ginger in some oil until softened. Stir in the garlic and spices and fry briefly until aromatic. Add the lentils, tomato, salt, and 3 cups of hot water. Simmer on a low heat for 15-20 minutes, or until lentils are soft and liquid has evaporated. Raita: Combine the ingredients in a small bowl. To serve: Heat the oil in a small sauté pan over medium heat, add the red onion and fry until softened. Add the cumin seeds and curry leaves and fry for 2 minutes or until curry leaves are crisp. Top the dahl with the crispy curry leaf mixture. Serve with rice and raita.

Conclusion

Red Lentil Dahl with Crispy Curry Leaves is a nutritious and delicious Indian dish that offers numerous health benefits. Lentils are a good source of protein, fibre, iron and other essential nutrients that can help reduce cholesterol and blood sugar levels, prevent anaemia, and support immune function. This dish is easy to create and can be served as a main meal or a side dish. Try this recipe for a tasty and nutritious addition to your meal plan.

