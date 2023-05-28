“Red River motorcycle shooting” today : Motorcycle Rally Shooting in Red River, New Mexico Leaves 3 Dead and 5 Injured

Red River, New Mexico motorcycle rally shooting leaves 3 dead and 5 injured today 2023.

At least three people were killed and five injured in a shooting at a motorcycle rally in Red River, New Mexico, on Saturday. All of those involved in the shooting are now in police custody and there is no ongoing threat to public safety, according to New Mexico State Police. The incident occurred during the Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally.

