“Red River shooting incident” today : Shooting at Red River motorcycle rally leaves 3 dead and 5 injured

Red River, New Mexico motorcycle rally shooting leaves 3 dead and 5 injured today 2023.

A mass shooting in a retail sector of Red River, New Mexico, left three people dead and injured four others on Saturday during the 41st Annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally. The shooters are in custody and local businesses have been asked to remain closed on Sunday as the investigation continues. The incident is among at least 225 mass shootings recorded in the US this year.

Read Full story : 3 people killed and 5 wounded in shooting at motorcycle rally in Red River, New Mexico /

News Source : Afghan Voice Agency (AVA)

Red River shooting Motorcycle rally shooting New Mexico shooting Fatal shooting in Red River Gun violence at motorcycle event