Red-tailed hawk.: A Guide to Accompanying Rose, the Red-Tailed Hawk, on a Journey of Discovery

Ambassador Animals: The Positive Reinforcement Training of Rose the Red-Tailed Hawk

Introduction

In our last update, we talked about Hawkmoth the Harris hawk’s training and how he made his first appearance on the glove in one of our animal presentations. This week, we may see him make his first free flights! But today, we’re going to talk about our work with Rose, our red-tailed hawk, who came to us with a permanent eye injury that deemed her not releasable into the wild.

Training Approach

The care of all animals at Zoo Atlanta is based on trust, respect, and positive reinforcement. We always go at the pace and comfort level of the individual animal in question. All positive reinforcement training activities are voluntary for the animals, so if an animal chooses not to participate, we respect that choice. Working with Rose has been challenging in that her eye injury was likely the outward signs of head trauma, and so she doesn’t quite learn as quickly as some other birds and gets frightened a bit more easily. We have been taking it nice and slow to keep her super comfy.

Training Steps

The first step was approaching Rose and giving her a tasty treat. Previously, she had been trained to fly to care team members, but she didn’t always land softly when she got to us. I started teaching her that she didn’t need to approach us, and we would approach her. Initially, she would take some food and then jump away, but slowly began to take food and sit calmly.

The next step was teaching her to eat from long metal tongs. These were, of course, scary at first, but she quickly learned that tongs = food and learned to gently take food from them with her beak. The step after that was having her jump about one foot to the glove. Any further away and she would hit the glove, and any closer she didn’t seem to see it was available for her to step onto. Once she was hopping gently to the glove, I began walking around her area with her and giving her lots of yummy reinforcers for stepping off the glove onto a perch.

She had previously been trained that all the food was given on the glove, so if you asked her to step off, she would clamp her feet down hard and not go anywhere. Once she was comfortable going to the perch, I re-introduced the scale to her. She would step nicely from the glove to the scale, and now we weigh her every morning. The most recent step of her positive reinforcement training was attaching her jesses to a leash to bring her outdoors.

Animal Encounter

After months of slow work, Rose finally did her first Animal Encounter out front of the World of Wild Theater presented by Georgia Natural Gas, and she was a rockstar. Stop by on Mondays and Tuesdays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to see a bird encounter, or Wednesdays through Sundays at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for flight demonstrations! You might even get a chance to see Rose.

Conclusion

Positive reinforcement training is essential in building trust and respect between animals and their caretakers. Working with Rose has been a rewarding experience, and we’re excited to see her progress in her training. We hope to continue to educate and inspire our visitors through our animal presentations and demonstrations.

(photo: McKenzie B.)

Becky Y.

Curator, Ambassador Animals

Source Link :Step by step with Rose the red-tailed hawk/

