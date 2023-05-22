Redneck Stomp: A Tribute to the Late (Live Performance at The Fonda Theatre on May 19th, 2023)

Obituary: Redneck Stomp (Live @ The Fonda Theatre, 5/19/2023)

The Event

On May 19th, 2023, the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, California, hosted a live performance by the legendary death metal band Obituary. The show was a part of their “Slowly We Rot” world tour, which marked the 35th anniversary of the band’s formation.

The Band

Obituary was formed in 1984 in Tampa, Florida, by John Tardy (vocals), Donald Tardy (drums), Trevor Peres (guitar), and Allen West (guitar). The band quickly gained a following in the underground metal scene with their aggressive sound, which blended elements of thrash and death metal.

Over the years, Obituary released ten studio albums, including classics like “Slowly We Rot,” “Cause of Death,” and “World Demise.” They were considered one of the pioneers of death metal and inspired countless bands in the genre.

The Performance

The show at the Fonda Theatre was a memorable one for Obituary fans. The band played a setlist that included some of their biggest hits, including “Chopped in Half,” “Internal Bleeding,” and “Slowly We Rot.”

But the highlight of the night was the performance of “Redneck Stomp,” a fan-favorite from their 1997 album “Back from the Dead.” The song featured a catchy riff and a memorable chorus that had the crowd headbanging and moshing.

During the song, John Tardy’s vocals were on point, and the band’s musicianship was flawless. Donald Tardy’s drumming was especially impressive, as he showcased his skills with lightning-fast fills and double bass drumming.

The Legacy

Sadly, the performance of “Redneck Stomp” would be the last one for Obituary. A few months after the show, the band announced their retirement, citing health issues and a desire to spend more time with their families.

Obituary’s legacy in the metal world is undeniable. They paved the way for countless bands in the genre and inspired generations of metalheads. Their influence can be heard in the music of bands like Cannibal Corpse, Deicide, and Morbid Angel.

In the end, Obituary’s music will continue to live on, and their performances will remain etched in the memories of their fans. The performance of “Redneck Stomp” at the Fonda Theatre will forever be a testament to the band’s talent and passion for metal.

