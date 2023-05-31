“Reds-Red Sox odds”: Previewing Reds vs. Red Sox: Prediction, Odds, Selection, and Viewing Guide

Reds vs. Red Sox: MLB Odds, Prediction, and How to Watch

The Cincinnati Reds (25-29) are set to visit the Boston Red Sox (28-26) for the second game of their three-game series on Wednesday night. The Reds took an early series lead with a 9-8 win in the opener. Here is a breakdown of the MLB odds, prediction, and how to watch the game.

MLB Odds: Reds vs. Red Sox

The following are the MLB odds for the Reds-Red Sox game, courtesy of FanDuel:

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-128)

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+106)

Over: 10.5 (-112)

Under: 10.5 (-108)

How to Watch Reds vs. Red Sox

Fans can watch the Reds-Red Sox game on Bally Sports and NESN. The game will also be available to stream on MLB.tv ESPN+. The game will start at 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT.

Fans can also watch the game live with fuboTV by signing up for a free trial.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds have won six of their last ten games and have a run line record of 32-22 (59%). Despite being four games under .500, they are only three games back of first place in the NL Central. The Reds have a strong farm system and even with their current roster, they can put a scare into top-tier teams. The Reds will need a strong performance from their bullpen to cover, as veteran Luke Weaver (1-2) has struggled with a 5.45 ERA and 1.37 WHIP.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox have a potent offense that should find success against a weak Cincinnati bullpen. Lefty James Payton (1-1) makes his fourth start of the season and has shown glimpses of his productive self, but struggled in his most recent outing. The Red Sox sit two games over .500 and boast a run line record of 28-26 (52%).

Final Reds-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

These teams combined for 17 runs in the opener, and we expect the offenses to continue to produce. Our final prediction and pick is Over 10.5 (-112).

MLB Reds vs Red Sox prediction Odds for Reds vs Red Sox game Expert pick for Reds-Red Sox match How to watch Reds vs Red Sox live stream Pre-game analysis for Reds vs Red Sox matchup

News Source : Aidan Cotter

Source Link :Reds-Red Sox prediction, odds, pick, how to watch/