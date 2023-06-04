reduce belly fat: A guide to reducing belly fat and toning your core, according to a weight loss expert’s step-by-step plan.

Lose Belly Fat with These Expert Tips

Losing weight can sometimes seem like an overwhelming task. It can feel like countless lifestyle changes need to be made to result in a healthier individual. However, significant weight loss, especially around the core, doesn’t have to mean a complete change in your life – all you can do is make small changes to your diet, exercise plans, and lifestyle each day.

Eat Healthy

With summer just around the corner, everyone is striving for a toned, flat stomach. But that doesn’t mean you have to resort to dangerous celebrity diets to lose visceral belly fat. Instead, Sabat recommends eating a balanced, nutritious diet. “Your meals should include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats,” she notes. “These foods provide essential nutrients, fiber and antioxidants while also filling you up. Remember abs are made more in the kitchen than in the gym.”

Sabat recommends limiting or eliminating processed foods, which are high in added sugars and saturated and trans fats, from your diet. “These include sugary drinks, refined grains, fried foods, fast food, desserts and excessive alcohol consumption. These foods can lead to weight gain, bloating, and inflammation, making it harder to get a flat stomach,” says Sabat.

Train Consistently

A healthy diet alone will not help you lose any significant weight. You have to exercise regularly. Pedemonte says that integrating a form of movement, such as planks, into your daily routine is crucial to maintain an adequate calorie deficit for weight loss. He explains, “The plank, when done properly, is a full-body exercise. Your primary muscle is your core (glutes, hips, lower back, and abs). The secondary muscles are quadriceps, arms, shoulders, [and] upper back muscles such as lats, rhomboids, etc. Beginners should start planks for at least three sets, hold 10-45 seconds, and rest for the same amount of time as they did on the plank.”

Sabat recommends focusing on “exercises that specifically target the abdominal muscles, such as planks, crunches, Russian twists and leg raises”. These exercises can help strengthen and tone your core. In addition, building muscle can boost metabolism and contribute to a more toned appearance. “A combination of cardiovascular exercise, strength training, and core-focused training can help tone and strengthen your abs,” she continues.

Sabat and Pedemonte recommend engaging in cardiovascular exercise. Sabat recommends “involving activities like jogging, swimming, biking, or brisk walking to burn calories and reduce total body fat” and “incorporating exercises that target multiple muscle groups, like squats, lunges, deadlifts, and push-ups.”

Stay Hydrated

Drinking enough water each day is important to losing weight faster. Pedemonte explains that the easiest way to lose weight is to prioritize water consumption over any other beverage. But how much water do you have to drink every day to lose weight? Wong advises: “The amount of water a person needs varies from person to person and can depend on factors such as age, activity level, the climate they live in, health status and more. Check that you are drinking enough fluids the color of your urine – it should be clear or pale yellow.”

The Conclusion

Losing belly fat doesn’t have to be an insurmountable process filled with near-impossible exercises you hate and harmful celebrity diet trends. Experts agree that the easiest way to lose weight is to make small lifestyle changes, such as eating a nutritious diet high in whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats. It’s also important to stay hydrated and exercise regularly to get the results you want without guesswork or trial and error.

Source: www.shefinds.com

Source Link :A weight loss expert tells us step by step how to reduce belly fat and tone your core/

Belly fat reduction Core toning exercises Weight loss tips Abdominal workouts Healthy diet for weight loss