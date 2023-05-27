Reem Shaikh Biography: The Life Story and Biography of Reem Shaikh: From Tere Ishq Me Ghayal to Her Lifestyle as an Actress at Age _____.

Introduction:

Reem Shaikh is an Indian television and film actress. She was born on 8 September 2002 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. At the age of 19, she has become a popular face of the television industry. She has worked in various TV shows, web series, and movies. She is best known for her role as Kalyani Malhar Rane in the television show Tujhse Hai Raabta.

Early life:

Reem Shaikh was born and raised in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She completed her schooling from Gyan Kendra Secondary School. She belongs to a Muslim family. Her father’s name is Sameer Shaikh and her mother’s name is Sheetal Shaikh. She has a younger brother named Ayaan Shaikh. Reem was interested in acting since her childhood. She used to participate in school plays and dramas.

Career:

Reem Shaikh started her career as a child artist. She made her debut in 2010 with the television show Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi. She played the role of Lakshmi in the show. After that, she worked in various TV shows like Me Aajji Aur Sahib, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. She also worked in the web series like Chicken Curry Law and Rush Me.

In 2019, Reem Shaikh got her breakthrough role as Kalyani Malhar Rane in the television show Tujhse Hai Raabta. She played the lead role in the show and received immense love and appreciation from the audience. Her chemistry with co-star Sehban Azim was also loved by the viewers. In 2020, she appeared in the music video Tere Ishq Me Ghayal along with TikTok star Bhavin Bhanushali. The song was a huge hit and garnered millions of views on YouTube.

Personal life:

Reem Shaikh is a private person and likes to keep her personal life away from the limelight. She is currently single and focused on her career. She loves traveling and exploring new places. She is also fond of dancing and often shares her dance videos on her social media handles.

Achievements:

Reem Shaikh has achieved a lot at a young age. She has won several awards for her performances. In 2017, she won the Best Child Actor award at the Indian Telly Awards for her role in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. In 2020, she won the Best Female Actor (Popular) award at the Zee Rishtey Awards for her role in Tujhse Hai Raabta. She has also been nominated for various other awards.

Conclusion:

Reem Shaikh is a talented actress who has won the hearts of millions of people with her acting skills. She has proved that age is just a number and one can achieve anything if they have talent and dedication. She is an inspiration to many young girls who want to make a career in the entertainment industry. We wish her all the best for her future endeavors.

