“Reese Witherspoon book club”: The ultimate guide to all the novels chosen for Reese Witherspoon’s book club

Posted on June 2, 2023

Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club: A Celebration of Women in Literature

Reese Witherspoon is a beloved actress, best known for her roles in Walk The Line, The Morning Show, and Legally Blonde. But Reese is also an avid reader and founder of Reese’s Book Club: a book club that anyone can join and where the monthly books are selected by Reese herself. The Oscar winner founded the book club in 2017, and every month since then, Reese has recommended a book – be it a romance or a thriller – that has a woman at the center of the story.

Why Reese’s Book Club is Important

Reese’s Book Club is not just about reading; it is about creating a community of like-minded people who love to read and discuss books. Reese’s Book Club has become a platform where women can find inspiration, encouragement, and support. It is a space where women can share their thoughts and opinions on books that they love or hate, and why. It is a space where women can connect with each other and build relationships based on their love for literature.

Reese’s Book Club has also become an important platform for women writers. The books that Reese recommends are written by women and feature women as the main characters. This has helped to promote women writers and their work to a wider audience. Reese’s Book Club has also helped to break down the gender bias that exists in the literary world. It has helped to give women writers the recognition and respect they deserve.

The Impact of Reese’s Book Club

Reese’s Book Club has not only created a community of readers but has also turned quite a few of her book club recommendations into hit television shows and movies. Big Little Lies, The Last Thing He Told Me, and Where the Crawdads Sing are just a few examples of the books that Reese has recommended, which have been turned into successful adaptations.

Reese’s Book Club has also had a significant impact on the publishing industry. The books that Reese recommends often become bestsellers. This has helped to promote women writers and their work to a wider audience. It has also helped to increase the demand for books written by women.

The Complete List of Reese’s Book Club Picks

Since its inception in 2017, Reese’s Book Club has recommended a wide variety of books. Here is the complete list of Reese’s Book Club picks:

  1. The House of Broken Angels by Luis Alberto Urrea
  2. Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows by Balli Kaur Jaswal
  3. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng
  4. Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman
  5. The Light We Lost by Jill Santopolo
  6. Something in the Water by Catherine Steadman
  7. Next Year in Havana by Chanel Cleeton
  8. You Think It, I’ll Say It by Curtis Sittenfeld
  9. Happiness: A Memoir by Heather Harpham
  10. The Last Mrs. Parrish by Liv Constantine
  11. The Lying Game by Ruth Ware
  12. Braving the Wilderness by Brené Brown
  13. This is How It Always Is by Laurie Frankel
  14. The Alice Network by Kate Quinn
  15. The Cactus by Sarah Haywood
  16. Still Lives by Maria Hummel
  17. One Day In December by Josie Silver
  18. The Library Book by Susan Orlean
  19. The Proposal by Jasmine Guillory
  20. The Night Tiger by Yangsze Choo
  21. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid
  22. The Whisper Man by Alex North
  23. The Secrets We Kept by Lara Prescott
  24. The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes
  25. Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid
  26. Untamed by Glennon Doyle
  27. The Comeback by Ella Berman
  28. The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse
  29. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
  30. Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q Sutanto

In conclusion, Reese’s Book Club is not just a book club; it is a celebration of women in literature. It is a platform that promotes women writers and their work, and helps to break down the gender bias that exists in the literary world. Reese’s Book Club has created a community of like-minded people who love to read and discuss books, and has had a significant impact on the publishing industry. If you are looking for a book club that celebrates women and their stories, Reese’s Book Club is the perfect place to start.

