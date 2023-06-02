“Reese Witherspoon net worth”: Reese Witherspoon Declared World’s Wealthiest Self-Made Actress by Forbes, Boasting an Astounding Net Worth

Reese Witherspoon: The Wealthiest Self-Made Female Actor in the World

Forbes has recently released its updated 2023 list of “America’s Richest Self-Made Women”, with Reese Witherspoon being named as the wealthiest self-made female actor in the world. The talented actor and producer came in 59th place with a staggering net worth of $440m (£351.3m), making her the only woman from the entertainment industry in the list.

Other notable women included in the list were TV screenwriter Shonda Rhimes, comedian Ellen DeGeneres, and singers Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Madonna, among others. While all four of the latter have acted in films before, their primary profession has not been acting. The rest of the list was topped by businesswoman Diane Hendricks with a net worth of $15bn (£11.9bn) and included women in fashion, healthcare, tech, and more.

Reese Witherspoon, 47, is best known for leading a number of critically acclaimed films throughout her varied, decades-long career, such as The Man in the Moon (1991), Pleasantville (1998), Election (1999), and Wild (2014). She’s also among the highest-paid female actors in the industry, having earned a whopping $35m (£28m) in 2023, according to Women in the World’s website.

However, what put her net worth over the top was the 2021 sale of her production company Hello Sunshine in a deal valued at $900m (£728.9m). The actor founded Hello Sunshine in 2016 with the intention of telling women-driven stories to “change the way all women are seen in media”. Some of its top hits include TV shows like Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere and The Morning Show, all of which Witherspoon starred in.

Although her acting salary is certainly hefty, her source of overall wealth is labelled “self-made” through entertainment, and she received a score of eight. The publication gives this number to those identified as coming “from a middle-class or upper-middle-class background”. Forbes defines self-made as “someone who built a company or established a fortune on her own, rather than inheriting some or all of it. As long as the list member didn’t inherit a business or money, she is labelled self-made.”

In order to calculate a person’s net worth, Forbes staff complete extensive research into Securities and Exchange Commission documents, court filings, probate records, and news articles, as well as interviewing employees, handlers, and asset managers. Net worth doesn’t just encompass the money in a person’s bank account; it also takes into account other assets, such as stakes in public and private companies, real estate, art, yachts, planes, ranches, vineyards, jewellery, car collections, and more.

Reese Witherspoon’s tremendous success in the entertainment industry, coupled with her entrepreneurial spirit, has earned her the title of the wealthiest self-made female actor in the world. Her talent and hard work are an inspiration to many, especially to women who aspire to follow in her footsteps and make a name for themselves in the industry. Witherspoon has also shown that it’s possible to use one’s platform to create meaningful change and make a positive impact on society.

News Source : Inga Parkel

Source Link :Forbes names Reese Witherspoon world’s richest self-made actress with staggering net worth/