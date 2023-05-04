“Reeta Chakrabarti career” : Reeta Chakrabarti Reflects on the Peaks and Valleys of Her Career

Reeta Chakrabarti: A Celebrated Career Bringing News from Across the Globe

For over three decades, Reeta Chakrabarti has been an integral part of the BBC’s news team, covering events ranging from politics to royal weddings. In an exclusive interview with Good Housekeeping, Reeta talked about her long and illustrious career at the BBC, her experiences covering some of the world’s biggest events, and her plans for the future.

A Turning Point in Her Career

Reeta has been with the BBC for more than three decades, and she describes her time there as “quite astonishing.” She started as a journalist and worked her way up to become a correspondent. However, at the age of 49, she was given a new opportunity to present, which she found invigorating. “It’s been a sort of turning point in my career,” she said.

Covering the 2022 Ukraine Conflict

In March 2022, Reeta was the main BBC presenter in Lviv, Ukraine, covering the country’s conflict with Russia. She opened up about her decision to take on the role and the impact it had on her family. When she was asked by the BBC to go, she said, “I’d like to, but I need you to give me half an hour to talk to my husband.” Her husband, while worried, supported her decision. However, one of her children was not happy about it, which was hard for Reeta.

Reporting on Royal Events

Reeta has also presented coverage of numerous royal events during her career. She once met King Charles himself at a reception at Clarence House in 2007. She was impressed by how relaxed he was and how he seemed to remember everyone’s name. Reeta’s experiences covering royal events have given her a unique perspective on the royal family and their role in the UK.

Approaching a Milestone Birthday

Reeta is soon to turn 60, and she finds it hard to believe that she’s reached that age. She said, “I’ve tended to find that the numbers at the beginning of a decade are much better than those at the end because when you enter a new decade, it feels like a fresh start.” However, Reeta is not planning on slowing down anytime soon. She’s a fan of Strictly Come Dancing and would love to participate, but she feels that it wouldn’t sit well with the serious aspect of her job.

Looking to the Future

Reeta’s experiences covering events from around the world have given her a unique perspective on the news. She believes that the role of journalism is more important than ever, and that it’s essential to provide accurate and unbiased reporting. As for her plans for the future, Reeta is excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. She’s grateful for her time at the BBC and the opportunities it has given her. Reeta presents news across BBC One and BBC News channels.

Conclusion

Reeta Chakrabarti has had a long and illustrious career at the BBC, covering events from around the world. She’s a respected journalist who has brought us stories from politics to royal events. In her interview with Good Housekeeping, she opened up about her experiences and what it’s like to cover some of the world’s biggest events. Reeta is a testament to the power of journalism and the importance of accurate and unbiased reporting.

News Source : Good Housekeeping

Source Link :Reeta Chakrabarti on her career highs and lows/