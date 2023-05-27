Refashion tutorial: “Transform Your Dress into 2 Skirts and a Shirt with My 3-in-1 Refashion Tutorial!”

Make a Dress Smaller & Create 2 Skirts + a Shirt with my 3 for 1 Refashion Tutorial!

Have you ever found a dress that you absolutely love, but it’s just a little too big? Or maybe you have a dress that you don’t wear anymore, but you hate to give it away because you love the fabric? With my 3 for 1 refashion tutorial, you can make that dress smaller and create two skirts and a shirt all from the same piece of fabric!

Materials Needed:

Dress that needs to be resized

Scissors

Measuring tape

Pins

Sewing machine or needle and thread

Step 1: Resize the Dress

The first step is to resize the dress to fit your body. Start by putting on the dress and pinning it where it needs to be taken in. Use the measuring tape to ensure that the pins are evenly spaced on both sides of the dress. Once you have the dress pinned to the correct size, take it off and lay it flat. Use the scissors to cut the dress along the pins, making sure to leave enough seam allowance for sewing.

Step 2: Create the Skirts

Now that you have a smaller dress, it’s time to create the skirts. Fold the dress in half lengthwise and cut at the waistline to create two separate pieces of fabric. Take one piece and fold it in half lengthwise again. Measure and mark the center of the folded edge and mark the desired length of the skirt. Cut along the marked lines. Repeat this process with the second piece of fabric to create the second skirt.

Step 3: Create the Shirt

With the remaining fabric, you can create a shirt. Cut the fabric into two rectangular pieces, ensuring that the length is long enough to cover your torso. Sew the two pieces together at the shoulders and sides, leaving an opening for the neckline. Hem the bottom and sleeves of the shirt.

Step 4: Finish the Skirts

With the skirts, you’ll need to hem the bottom edge. Fold the bottom edge up 1/4 inch and then fold it up again 1/4 inch. Pin the hem in place and then sew along the edge. Repeat this process for the second skirt.

Step 5: Finish the Shirt

For the shirt, finish the neckline by folding it over 1/4 inch and then folding it over again 1/4 inch. Pin the neckline in place and then sew along the edge. You can also add buttons, a zipper, or any other embellishments to the shirt as desired.

Final Thoughts

With my 3 for 1 refashion tutorial, you can take a dress that doesn’t fit and turn it into two skirts and a shirt. This is a great way to save money, reduce waste, and get more use out of your clothes. Plus, it’s a fun and creative way to experiment with fashion and create unique pieces that reflect your personal style.

Source Link :Make a dress smaller & create 2 skirts + a shirt with my 3 for 1 refashion tutorial!/

Clothing refashion DIY clothing alterations Upcycling clothes Transforming clothing Sewing tutorials for beginners