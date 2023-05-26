Reflecting on the Moment of Learning Tina Turner’s Passing: Jimmy Barnes Shares His Thoughts

Jimmy Barnes reflects on the moment he learnt of Tina Turner’s death

Jimmy Barnes, one of Australia’s most iconic rock musicians, has recently opened up about the moment he found out about the death of Tina Turner, one of his musical heroes. In an emotional interview, Barnes shared his thoughts and feelings about the loss of a true legend.

Barnes, who has had a long and successful career in the music industry, credits Turner as one of his biggest inspirations. He grew up listening to her music and was blown away by her powerful vocals and electrifying performances. Barnes has often spoken about how Turner’s music has influenced his own style and helped shape his career.

When Barnes heard the news of Turner’s passing, he was devastated. “I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “It felt like a punch to the gut.” Barnes had met Turner a few times over the years and had even performed on stage with her, so the news hit him particularly hard.

In the days following Turner’s death, Barnes took to social media to pay tribute to the singer. He shared a photo of the two of them together and wrote a heartfelt message about the impact she had on his life. “Tina Turner was one of the greatest performers of all time,” he wrote. “She inspired me and so many others with her music and her incredible stage presence. She will be missed but her music will live on forever.”

Despite the sadness that comes with losing a musical icon like Turner, Barnes believes that her legacy will continue to inspire generations of musicians to come. “Tina Turner’s music is timeless,” he said. “It will never go out of style and it will always have a place in people’s hearts. She was a true legend and her music will continue to be celebrated for years to come.”

The loss of Tina Turner has been felt deeply by music fans around the world, but her legacy lives on through the many artists she has influenced over the years. For Jimmy Barnes, the news of Turner’s death was a reminder of just how much she meant to him both as a musician and as a person. As he continues to make music and inspire new generations of fans, Barnes will always remember the impact that Tina Turner had on his life.

