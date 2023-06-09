Reflections of a Former San Diego Journalist on Co-Hosting with Pat Robertson

Posted on June 9, 2023

As a former journalist in San Diego, I had the unique opportunity to co-host a show with Pat Robertson. Looking back, it was a surreal experience that I will never forget.

During my time as a co-host, I had the opportunity to interview some amazing guests and cover a wide range of topics. From politics to religion, we covered it all. Pat Robertson was a great mentor, and I learned a lot from him about broadcasting and journalism.

However, there were also moments that were challenging. Pat Robertson is known for his controversial opinions, and I often found myself having to navigate those opinions on air. It was a delicate balancing act, but I learned a lot about staying true to my journalistic integrity while still being respectful to my co-host.

Overall, my time as a co-host with Pat Robertson was a valuable experience that taught me a lot about the media industry. While it wasn’t always easy, I am grateful for the opportunity and the lessons I learned.

