Refugio Estrada Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :longtime equipment manager Refugio “Poonie” Estrada has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

longtime equipment manager Refugio “Poonie” Estrada has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Cerritos College, friends and family mourn the loss of beloved longtime equipment manager Refugio "Poonie" Estrada @CerritosFalcons https://t.co/l5M3yUC6kv — CCCAA Sports (@CCCAASports) January 30, 2021

