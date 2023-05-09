“Refuse cash NYC”: Is It Legal for Businesses in NYC to Reject Cash Payments?

Cashless NYC: Can Businesses Legally Refuse Cash?

The rise of cashless payment methods such as credit cards, mobile payments, and cryptocurrencies has been a growing trend in recent years. With the convenience and speed offered by these methods, many businesses have decided to stop accepting cash. However, this practice has raised some legal questions, particularly in New York City, where a new law has been passed to prevent businesses from refusing cash.

The Cashless Ban Law

The New York City Council passed the “Cashless Ban” bill in January 2019, making it illegal for businesses to refuse cash payments for goods and services. The bill was introduced by Councilman Ritchie Torres, who argued that cashless businesses discriminate against low-income and elderly customers who may not have access to credit cards or mobile payments. The law went into effect on November 19, 2019, and businesses that violate it can be fined up to $1,000 for the first violation, and up to $1,500 for each subsequent violation.

Mixed Reactions to the Cashless Ban

The Cashless Ban has been met with mixed reactions from businesses and consumers in NYC. Some businesses have criticized the law, arguing that cashless transactions are more efficient and secure than cash transactions. They also claim that accepting cash is costly and time-consuming, as it requires more staff to handle cash and to make trips to the bank. Moreover, they argue that cashless transactions reduce the risk of robbery and theft, as there is no physical cash for criminals to steal.

On the other hand, supporters of the Cashless Ban argue that cashless businesses exclude low-income and marginalized communities who may not have access to credit cards or mobile payments. They claim that cashless businesses create a “digital divide” that leaves some customers behind and that this is unacceptable in a city as diverse as NYC. They also argue that cash is a legal tender that should be accepted by all businesses, regardless of their size or type.

Businesses Cannot Legally Refuse Cash in NYC

The answer is no, not anymore. The Cashless Ban law makes it illegal for businesses to refuse cash payments for goods and services. This means that businesses must accept cash as a form of payment, even if they prefer not to. The law applies to all businesses in NYC, including restaurants, bars, cafes, retail stores, and other establishments.

Exceptions to the Cashless Ban Law

There are some exceptions to the Cashless Ban law. For instance, businesses that operate in stadiums, airports, and other venues with restricted access can still refuse cash. Also, online businesses and apps that sell digital products or services can accept only digital payments. However, they must provide a cash payment option for customers who want to pay in cash.

Implications for Businesses That Have Already Gone Cashless

The Cashless Ban law has some implications for businesses that have already gone cashless. These businesses must now revise their payment policies and start accepting cash again. They may need to train their staff on how to handle cash transactions and to install cash registers or other equipment to process cash payments. They may also need to update their POS systems to comply with the law and to avoid fines.

Penalties and Legal Action for Violations of the Cashless Ban Law

Businesses that violate the Cashless Ban law can face penalties and legal action. The New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) is responsible for enforcing the law and investigating complaints from consumers. If a business is found to be in violation of the law, the DCWP can issue fines and penalties. The business may also face lawsuits from customers who were denied the right to pay in cash.

Conclusion

The Cashless Ban law in NYC is an important step towards ensuring that all customers have access to goods and services, regardless of their payment method. While cashless transactions may be more convenient and secure, they should not be used to discriminate against certain customers. Businesses that have gone cashless must now adapt to the new law and start accepting cash again. Customers, on the other hand, should be aware of their right to pay in cash and report any violations of the law to the DCWP. Ultimately, the Cashless Ban law is a reminder that cash is still king and that no one should be excluded from the economy because of their payment method.