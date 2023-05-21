Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) : “High TSR through RDF firing in Indian cement plant”

“Case Study: Achieving High Thermal Substitution Rate Through RDF Firing in Kiln Main Burner at Indian Cement Plant”

This paper discusses the potential for co-processing of alternative fuels to significantly reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions in the cement industry, with a focus on achieving a high Thermal Substitution Rate (TSR). While current practice in India involves mainly using alternative fuels in calciner, firing them through the main burner could help the country achieve its target of 25% TSR by 2025. The study presents a case of an Indian cement plant using Refused Derived Fuel (RDF) firing in the kiln main burner to achieve 25% TSR. However, challenges identified included a conventional mono-channel burner, semi-direct coal firing system, leakages at kiln outlet, low kiln inlet riser capacity, inefficient coal mill bag filter, coal dosing system, cooler with entire moving grate, and high specific heat consumption. The paper proposes a comprehensive system design to address these challenges, including RDF handling and storage, impact assessment, and investment. The study estimates that achieving 25% TSR through RDF could lead to savings of approximately 0.135 t CO2/t clinker, which corresponds to 30% of the existing CO2 emissions. Keywords include Thermal Substitution Rate, Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF), Burner, and Cement plant.

News Source : SpringerLink

