Reggie Brown Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 4th District Officer Reggie Brown has Died.

Reggie Brown Death – Obituary: 4th District Officer Reggie Brown has Died.
4th District Officer Reggie Brown has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6, 2021.
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our 4th District Officer Reggie Brown. He will be dearly missed by many. Our deepest condolences to Officer Brown's family and friends. Rest peacefully Brother! pic.twitter.com/xYpxK5SVfn
— 4th District – South Chicago (@ChicagoCAPS04) February 7, 2021
