Reggie Hester Death -Obituary – Dead : Reggie Hester has Died .

Doug Echols 6 hrs · With a heavy heart I am praying for the family of Reggie Hester. Reggie was a friend and fellow pastor who loved his family and the people that he pastored at Pinecrest Baptist in Portsmouth. Reggie had an incredible joy of the Lord upon his life. Every time that we were together there was laughter. He was the pastor who followed me at my first church. He used to joke that the hardest job in the world was following Doug Echols. While we grieve, we do not grieve as those who have no hope, For since we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so, through Jesus, God will bring with him those who have fallen asleep. 1 Thes. 4:13-14