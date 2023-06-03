“REGGIO CALABRIA STATE: Legality-School-Rugby project closing event held in Piazza Duomo, suspect/victim unnamed”

“Reggio Calabria State Police and Italian Rugby Federation promote Legality-School-Rugby project for southern Italy youth” : “Closing event of ‘Legality-School-Rugby’ project held in Reggio Calabria with State Police and Italian Rugby Federation promoting in Southern Italy”
On Saturday, May 27th, the final event of the “Legality-School-Rugby” initiative was held in Piazza Duomo in Reggio Calabria, at the Police Headquarters. The project was established through a partnership between the State Police and the Italian Rugby Federation, with the goal of promoting the sport in southern Italian cities and encouraging values of legality and education.
News Source : Seymour
