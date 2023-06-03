“REGGIO CALABRIA STATE: Legality-School-Rugby project closing event held in Piazza Duomo, suspect/victim unnamed”

“Reggio Calabria State Police and Italian Rugby Federation promote Legality-School-Rugby project for southern Italy youth” : “Closing event of ‘Legality-School-Rugby’ project held in Reggio Calabria with State Police and Italian Rugby Federation promoting in Southern Italy”

On Saturday, May 27th, the final event of the “Legality-School-Rugby” initiative was held in Piazza Duomo in Reggio Calabria, at the Police Headquarters. The project was established through a partnership between the State Police and the Italian Rugby Federation, with the goal of promoting the sport in southern Italian cities and encouraging values of legality and education.

Read Full story : REGGIO CALABRIA STATE POLICE Completed the “Legality-School-Rugby” project /

News Source : Seymour

Reggio Calabria State Police Legality School Rugby Anti-Mafia Education Sports and Crime Prevention Community Policing in Reggio Calabria