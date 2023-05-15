Regina Buckley of Allen TX Passes Away, Leaving Family Grieving

Regina Buckley Allen TX Has Died

Regina Buckley of Allen, Texas, passed away on December 1, 2021, at the age of 76. She was born on November 11, 1945, in Dallas, Texas, to the late James and Mary Buckley.

Life and Education

Regina was raised in Dallas and attended Ursuline Academy. She went on to earn her Bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of Texas at Austin. She later earned her Master’s degree in Education from Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

Teaching Career and Philanthropy

Regina was a beloved elementary school teacher for over 30 years in the Dallas Independent School District. She was passionate about teaching and had a special talent for connecting with her students. She was known for her kindness, patience, and dedication to her students’ success.

Regina was also a philanthropist and volunteered her time and resources to many organizations. She was a member of the Junior League of Dallas and volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House and the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center.

Family and Personal Life

Regina was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She married her high school sweetheart, John Allen, in 1965. They were married for 56 years and had three children, John Jr., Mary, and Michael. Regina was also a proud grandmother to eight grandchildren.

Regina loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, and cooking. She was an excellent cook and loved to share her recipes with others.

Mourning Her Loss

Regina’s family and friends are mourning her loss. She was a kind and loving person who will be deeply missed. Her legacy of kindness and generosity will live on through the lives she touched.

Regina is survived by her husband, John; her children, John Jr. (Catherine), Mary (Mark), and Michael (Julia); her eight grandchildren, Jack, Luke, Claire, William, Grace, Michael Jr., Caroline, and Christian; and her siblings, James Buckley Jr. (Maggie) and Mary Buckley.

Final Thoughts

Regina Buckley was a remarkable woman who lived a life of service and kindness. She was a dedicated teacher, philanthropist, wife, mother, and grandmother. Her love for her family and friends was evident in everything she did. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Rest in peace, Regina. Your legacy will live on in the lives you touched.

