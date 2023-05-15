Regina Buckley Passes Away, Leaves Family in Mourning – Obituary from Allen TX

Regina Buckley Allen TX has Died: Family Mourns the Loss of Their Beloved

Regina Buckley, a resident of Allen TX, has passed away on August 3, 2021. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones when she passed away. Regina was born on October 18, 1952, in Beaumont, TX, to her parents, John and Grace Buckley.

Early Life of Regina Buckley

Regina was raised in the small town of Silsbee, TX, with her four siblings. She attended Silsbee High School, where she was a member of the marching band and the cheerleading squad. After graduating from high school, Regina attended Lamar University in Beaumont, TX, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education.

Regina’s Professional Life

Regina started her professional career as a teacher at Silsbee Elementary School. She taught there for four years before moving to Allen, TX. In Allen, Regina taught at Anderson Elementary School for 24 years. She was a beloved teacher and had a positive impact on countless students’ lives throughout her career.

Regina was also an active member of the Allen community. She was a member of the Allen Women’s Club and the Allen Garden Club. She enjoyed volunteering her time and giving back to the community that she loved.

Regina’s Family

Regina was married to her husband, John Allen, for 43 years. They met when they were both attending Lamar University and fell in love. They were inseparable ever since. John and Regina had two children, Emily and Adam. Emily is a teacher, and Adam is a lawyer. Regina was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and was always there for them.

Regina’s Legacy

Regina Buckley Allen TX has left behind a legacy of love and kindness. She was a loyal friend, a devoted wife and mother, and a beloved teacher. She touched countless lives throughout her life and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Plano for their excellent care and support during Regina’s illness. They would also like to express their gratitude to the Allen community for their outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.

Final Thoughts

Regina Buckley Allen TX may be gone, but she will never be forgotten. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Rest in peace, Regina.

