Regina MLA Derek Meyers, 45, has passed after a courageous battle with cancer. #RIPDerekMeyers

Today is a day of immense sadness as we commemorate the passing of Derek Meyers, MLA for Regina Walsh Acres. At 45 years old, Derek lost his courageous battle with cancer, leaving behind a profound impact on those who knew him.

Derek was an exceptional human being who, even in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges, remained an unwavering source of joy and positivity. His contagious smile and warm personality made him an instant favorite among colleagues and friends.

We remember Derek for his unwavering commitment to his constituents, always striving to make their lives better. His dedication to public service was a true testament to his character, and his legacy will endure long after his passing.

As we mourn the loss of our dear friend and colleague, we also take a moment to celebrate his life and all that he accomplished. Derek’s positive impact on our community and province cannot be overstated, and his contributions will never be forgotten.

Our thoughts and condolences are with Derek’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. His unwavering strength and positivity will be dearly missed, but his spirit and legacy will continue to inspire us all.

Source : @PremierScottMoe



Today is a difficult day as we mourn the loss of our friend and colleague Derek Meyers, MLA for Regina Walsh Acres. Derek passed away at the age of 45 after a battle with cancer. Through all of the challenges he faced, Derek remained one of the most upbeat and positive people… pic.twitter.com/M9jSwDP5Ln — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) March 28, 2023