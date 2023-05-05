Regina Twigg Obituary : Honoring the Legacy of Regina Twigg: A Life of Love, Dedication, and Service

Regina Twigg: Honoring a Life of Love, Devotion, and Service

Regina Twigg: A Life of Love, Devotion, and Service

Regina Twigg was not an ordinary woman. She was a woman of strength, compassion, and devotion. Her life was filled with love and service to others, and her impact on those around her was immeasurable. From her early years, Regina was a woman with a heart for service. She grew up in rural Pennsylvania, where she learned the value of hard work and dedication.

A Life Filled with Love and Devotion

As a young woman, Regina moved to Baltimore, Maryland, where she met and married her husband, John Twigg. Together, they raised four children and built a life filled with love and devotion to their family and community. Regina’s love for her family was evident in everything she did. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and her love and support were unwavering.

A Dedication to Service

Regina’s dedication to service extended beyond her family. She was an active member of her community, volunteering her time and resources to help those in need. She was a founding member of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Baltimore Fire Department, where she served as president for several years. She was also a member of the Ladies of Charity, where she helped provide food, clothing, and other necessities to those in need.

Recognition for Service

Regina’s service to others did not go unnoticed. She was recognized for her contributions to her community by receiving numerous awards, including the Mayor’s Citation for Outstanding Service to the Community. However, Regina never did what she did for recognition. She did it because she truly believed in helping others and making a difference in their lives.

A Devotion to Faith

Regina’s devotion to her faith was also a driving force in her life. She was a lifelong member of St. Ursula’s Catholic Church, where she served as a Eucharistic minister and participated in numerous church activities. Her faith gave her strength and guided her in everything she did.

A Legacy of Love and Service

Regina’s legacy of love, devotion, and service lives on through her family and the many lives she touched. She passed away in 2021, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, generosity, and selflessness. Her life serves as an inspiration to us all to live a life of service and love for others.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Regina Twigg was a remarkable woman whose life was filled with love, devotion, and service. Her impact on her family and community was immeasurable, and her legacy will continue to inspire others for generations to come. We should all strive to live a life like Regina’s, filled with compassion, dedication, and a heart for service. Rest in peace, Regina Twigg, and thank you for all that you have done for us.