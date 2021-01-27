Regina Yumang Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Regina “Gina” Angeles Yumang, a long-time ICU nurse in NYC has Died .

RIP Regina "Gina" Angeles Yumang, a long-time ICU nurse in NYC who was kind, beautiful, & whose laugh lit rooms. She succumbed to COVID-19 on 1/17. Her husband Dennis died of COVID Dec 2020 & they are survived by their son Dennis. Our deepest condolences. https://t.co/QCufmncggo pic.twitter.com/kB3lulEj13 — KANLUNGAN (@Kanlungan2) January 27, 2021

