Regina Yumang Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Regina “Gina” Angeles Yumang, a long-time ICU nurse in NYC has Died .
Regina “Gina” Angeles Yumang, a long-time ICU nurse in NYC has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
RIP Regina "Gina" Angeles Yumang, a long-time ICU nurse in NYC who was kind, beautiful, & whose laugh lit rooms. She succumbed to COVID-19 on 1/17. Her husband Dennis died of COVID Dec 2020 & they are survived by their son Dennis. Our deepest condolences. https://t.co/QCufmncggo pic.twitter.com/kB3lulEj13
— KANLUNGAN (@Kanlungan2) January 27, 2021
