“Regional winners bracket Oregon State”: A Guide on How to View the Regional Winners’ Bracket Against Oregon State

LSU Tigers face off against Oregon State in Baton Rouge Regional

The LSU Tigers got off to a great start in the Baton Rouge Regional on Friday afternoon, as ace Paul Skenes delivered a gem of a performance in a complete game against Tulane. With that win in the books, the No. 5 national seed in the tournament now faces a familiar opponent in Oregon State in the winners’ bracket on Saturday night.

LSU vs Oregon State – What you need to know

Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 Location: Skip Bertman Field at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge

Skip Bertman Field at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge Time: 8 p.m. CT

8 p.m. CT TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Radio: LSU Radio Network

LSU Radio Network App: Watch ESPN

Watch ESPN Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

LSU coach Jay Johnson hasn’t announced a starter for the game, but it seems likely that we will see Day 2 starter Ty Floyd take the mound after Skenes’ impressive outing on Friday.

This will be the eighth-ever matchup between the two programs, all of which have come in the postseason. The Tigers have a 4-3 edge in those meetings, but they lost the last two, which came at the 2018 Corvallis Regional.

Key players to watch

For LSU, keep an eye on Tommy White, who has 20 home runs this season, and Mason Guerra, who has a 12-1 record on the mound.

Meanwhile, for Oregon State, key players to watch include their offensive and pitching contributors.

Can Oregon State upset the 2018 national champions?

Oregon State certainly has the talent to pull off the upset against LSU. The Beavers had no trouble in their opener, dominating Sam Houston State in an 18-2 win. Plus, they have a history of success in the postseason, having won the national championship in 2018.

However, LSU will be playing in front of a home crowd at Alex Box Stadium, and they have a strong team with plenty of experience in the tournament. With their ace Skenes delivering a complete game in the opener, the Tigers will be looking to ride that momentum to another victory on Saturday night.

It should be an exciting matchup between two talented programs, and fans can watch all the action on ESPN2 or through the Watch ESPN app.

