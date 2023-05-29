Juan Carlos Sandoval, suspect in Samantha Kalinchuk’s death. : Registered sex offender a “person of interest” in death of Samantha Kalinchuk

According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old girl from Spokane, Samantha Kalinchuk, was found dead last month in Yakima County, and a registered sex offender, Juan Carlos Sandoval, is a “person of interest” in the case. Sandoval was arrested on unrelated charges two days after Kalinchuk’s body was discovered, and he is currently jailed on warrants with a $1 million bond. An autopsy revealed that Kalinchuk died from a gunshot wound to the head, and detectives are investigating her death as a homicide. While Sandoval was questioned about Kalinchuk’s death, he requested an attorney after speaking with the sheriff’s office for a short time. The sheriff’s office is trying to determine if the gun Sandoval had on him when he was arrested was used in the shooting. Shawna Fromang, who met Kalinchuk last year and allowed her to stay at her home because she was homeless, said she notified the police in September that Sandoval was with a minor, but Kalinchuk returned to Crosswalk, a youth shelter in downtown Spokane, in December. Shortly after, Kalinchuk made contact with Sandoval again, and he took her to the Yakima area. Fromang said Kalinchuk sent her messages saying Sandoval was getting more violent each day and sent personal locations on her phone, including one that was 3 miles away from where Kalinchuk’s body was found. Fromang forwarded the messages and locations to law enforcement, but the last contact she had with Kalinchuk was a voicemail on Jan. 3. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers of Yakima County.

News Source : Garrett Cabeza, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.

