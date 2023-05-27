“Rehabs that accept GEHA Insurance”: Icarus Behavioral Health Introduces Comprehensive Guides for Addiction Treatment and Rehab Facilities Accepting Presbyterian, Medicaid, and GEHA Insurances in New Mexico

Icarus Behavioral Health Releases Comprehensive Guides for Addiction Treatment in New Mexico

Icarus Behavioral Health, a leading provider of addiction treatment and mental health services in the Southwestern US, has released comprehensive guides designed to assist individuals seeking addiction treatment and rehabilitation services in New Mexico. The guides provide valuable information and resources to further Icarus’ goal of making treatment accessible to all.

Using Presbyterian Insurance for Addiction Treatment in New Mexico

The first guide provides an in-depth overview of how individuals can leverage their Presbyterian Insurance for addiction treatment services in New Mexico. The guide outlines the specific coverage options available, including inpatient and outpatient programs, counseling, and medication-assisted treatment. By clarifying the insurance policies and benefits, individuals can make informed decisions and maximize their treatment options.

Using Medicaid for Rehab Coverage in New Mexico

Recognizing the significance of Medicaid in expanding access to addiction treatment, Icarus Behavioral Health has also put forth a complete guide on using Medicaid for rehab coverage in New Mexico. Their resource highlights eligibility criteria, treatment services typically covered, and even the application process for Medicaid in NM. It also features a curated list of reputable rehab centers that accept Medicaid, ensuring individuals can select a facility that meets their specific needs.

Utilizing GEHA Insurance for Rehab Services

Finally, Icarus in New Mexico understands that GEHA Insurance, which covers federal employees and their immediate families, is an invaluable resource for many individuals seeking addiction and mental health treatment. Their third guide offers a detailed breakdown of GEHA Insurance coverage options for rehab, including inpatient and outpatient treatment, therapy sessions, and aftercare programs. By providing clear insights into using GEHA Insurance for mental health treatment as well as substance use care, their organization hopes to shatter the stigma around seeking help and make the process straightforward for those in need.

About Icarus Behavioral Health

For New Mexico and the Southwest as a whole, Icarus Behavioral Health provides evidence-based and personalized treatment services designed to help individuals achieve lasting recovery. With cutting-edge clinical practices and a compassionate approach, Icarus offers a comprehensive range of services, including detoxification, inpatient and outpatient treatment, counseling, and aftercare programs. Those seeking more information are directed to their website and social media presence, while those seeking Admissions are advised to reach out directly to their dedicated team by phone.

Conclusion

Icarus Behavioral Health’s guides provide valuable information on insurance coverage options, with the goal that financial concerns should not be an obstacle faced on the journey to recovery. By providing clear insights into using insurance options for mental health treatment as well as substance use care, their organization hopes to shatter the stigma around seeking help and make the process straightforward for those in need.

