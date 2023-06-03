Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina pulls out of French Open due to illness

Zhang Zhizhen : Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina pulls out of French Open due to sickness

Casper Ruud rallies to beat Zhang Zhizhen at French Open, ending the Chinese player’s strong run. The match will be followed by a third-round encounter between teenagers Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says Memphis guard Ja Morant may face further discipline for recent gun incidents. Monty Williams is named as the new head coach of the Detroit Pistons. Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina pulls out of the French Open due to illness. The Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers is a matchup of teams with contrasting paths through the season. Clayton Kershaw leads the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-4 victory over the New York Yankees. Minjee Lee and Cheyenne Knight share the lead at the LPGA Tour’s Mizuho Americas Open. Justin Suh and Hideki Matsuyama lead the Memorial golf tournament thanks to their hot putters. Churchill Downs suspends racing operations and moves the remainder of its spring meet to Ellis Park to review safety and surface protocols following 12 horse deaths. The Phoenix Suns hire Frank Vogel as their new head coach.

News Source : WDRB

