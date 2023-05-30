Relationship Between Organizational Democracy and Gender Discrimination at Chilean Public University: Study of Perception Among Faculty Members

“gender discrimination” : Study on Gender Discrimination and Organizational Democracy at Chilean Public University

The purpose of this study was to examine the link between perceptions of organizational democracy and gender discrimination at a public university in Chile. While organizational democracy typically pertains to behaviors, attitudes, and perceptions in social contexts, this research explored its relevance in academic settings. To analyze data collected from a survey of 704 faculty members (with a response rate of 58.1%), the study employed factor analysis and both descriptive and inferential statistics. The gender distribution of the respondent population closely mirrored that of the Chilean public university system (with 67% male and 37% female respondents). The findings underscore the importance of adopting a gender perspective in higher education. Specifically, faculty members who perceive higher levels of gender discrimination against women tend to view organizational democracy less favorably. Additionally, the research confirmed that women experience a significant degree of discrimination (46%), and that they are more likely to support gender equality. Ultimately, this study aims to inform the development of strategies that can enhance gender equality and promote institutional progress within the academic community.

News Source : MDPI

