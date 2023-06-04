“Relationship satisfaction”: “5 Actions Women Take to Achieve Their Desires from Men”

Manipulation: The Secret Weapon of Women

Praises and says nice things

Manipulation is a tool used by every woman to achieve what she wants. Smart women understand the power of praise and compliments. By saying a few nice things to their man, they make him feel strong and loved. This technique creates an emotional connection that can be used to ask for a gift or a certain thing. However, it is important to use this technique sparingly.

Allows you to do more

Women know how to use their man’s hobbies to their advantage. For example, they might let their man go fishing with his friends for a few days. Later, they use this as leverage to ask for something they want. This technique is called “give to give.” A woman consciously chooses what a man can do and then begins to demand what she needs.

Creates a need for a certain thing

Women know how to create a need for a certain thing. For instance, if a woman wants a new mobile phone, she might say that the old one is no longer working well and it doesn’t allow her to perform elementary actions. The woman inspires a man that a certain thing is necessary for a happy life. And if she doesn’t have it, she will never be able to feel loved.

“Crushes” on pity

Women often use pity to their advantage. They might shed tears or provoke a scandal to get what they want. By showing their vulnerability, they create a sense of guilt in their man, who will feel obligated to give them what they want. However, it is important to use this technique with reasonable limits.

Knows how to pull away

Blackmail by intimacy is a low act, but it works. Women know how to pull away at the right moment and make their man do what they want. However, it is important to use this technique carefully as it can backfire and lead to aggression or infidelity.

Conclusion

Manipulation is a tool used by women to achieve their goals. While some might see it as a negative trait, it is a skill that can be used for good or bad. By understanding how to use these techniques, women can get what they want without resorting to force or aggression. However, it is important to use these techniques responsibly and not abuse them.

