Relative held for killing Bhargavi in Kottayam

Bhargavi : Relative kills Bhargavi in Kottayam, Bijumon in custody

A picture shows the victim, Bhargavi, who was killed by a relative in Kottayam. The incident occurred at around 3 am on Saturday, and the suspect, Bijumon, reportedly used an iron rod to strike Bhargavi on the head. Bijumon, who had been living with Bhargavi for two years, later turned himself in to the police. It is believed that a verbal argument between the two preceded the murder.

News Source : Mathrubhumi

