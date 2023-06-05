Relative Of A Cor Anglais Nyt Crossword : Cor Anglais Player’s Cousin Solves Nyt Crossword

Relative of a Cor Anglais Musician Helps Crack New York Times Crossword

The Relative of a Cor Anglais: Exploring the Oboe Family Tree

The Cor Anglais, also known as the English horn, is a captivating and versatile woodwind instrument that has inspired many composers and performers throughout its history. Yet, the Cor Anglais is not alone in its musical lineage. It belongs to a larger family of oboes, which share some common features and functions but also exhibit diverse forms and expressions. In this article, we will explore the relatives of a Cor Anglais and their connections to this beloved instrument, using the clues and answers from a recent New York Times crossword puzzle as our guide.

Section 1: What is a Cor Anglais and how does it relate to other oboes?

A Cor Anglais is a double-reed instrument that resembles a larger, curvier oboe. It is pitched in F, a perfect fifth below the oboe, and has a range of about three octaves. The Cor Anglais is often used in orchestral music to provide a mellow and melancholic tone, as well as to play solos and duets with other instruments.

The Cor Anglais belongs to the oboe family, which includes several other types of oboes that vary in size, pitch, and timbre. The most common oboe is simply called the oboe, or the standard oboe, which is pitched in C and has a range of about two and a half octaves. The oboe is often used as a solo instrument, as well as in orchestral, chamber, and band music.

Another type of oboe is the d’amore, or the oboe d’amore, which is pitched in A and has a curved shape and a warmer tone than the oboe. The d’amore is often used in Baroque and Classical music, as well as in film and television scores.

A third type of oboe is the bass oboe, or the baritone oboe, which is pitched in C or B-flat and has a lower range than the oboe. The bass oboe is rare and often used in contemporary music or experimental settings.

Section 2: How do the crossword clues and answers reveal the relatives of a Cor Anglais?

The New York Times crossword puzzle from September 19, 2021, featured several clues and answers that relate to the oboe family and its connections to the Cor Anglais. Let’s look at some of them and see what they tell us about these instruments.

“Relative of a Cor Anglais” (Answer: OBOE)

This clue and answer are straightforward and indicate that the oboe is a relative of a Cor Anglais. As we have seen, the oboe is the most common and closest relative of a Cor Anglais, sharing the same double-reed mechanism and basic shape.

“Oboe’s cousin” (Answer: DULCIAN)

This clue and answer refer to a historical type of double-reed instrument that predates the oboe and the Cor Anglais. The dulcian, also known as the curtal, is a bassoon-like instrument that was popular in the Renaissance and Baroque periods. The dulcian has a conical bore, a flared bell, and a curved shape that resembles a letter J. The dulcian is not as agile or expressive as the oboe family, but it has a distinctive and rich sound that can evoke pastoral or dance-like moods.

“Baroque oboe” (Answer: OBOE D’AMORE)

This clue and answer refer to the d’amore, which we have already described. The d’amore was especially popular in the Baroque period, when composers such as Bach, Vivaldi, and Handel wrote many works for it. The d’amore has a range that overlaps with the Cor Anglais, but its tone is warmer and more romantic. The d’amore is also known for its distinctive keywork, which includes a curved metal tube that connects the two joints of the instrument.

“Bassoon’s cousin” (Answer: CONTRABASSOON)

This clue and answer refer to another member of the woodwind family, the bassoon. The bassoon is a larger and lower-pitched instrument than the oboe family, with a range that extends into the bass register. The bassoon is often used in orchestral music to provide a foundation or a rhythmic pulse, as well as to play solos and duets with other instruments. The contrabassoon, also known as the double bassoon, is an even larger and deeper instrument than the bassoon, pitched an octave below it. The contrabassoon is rare and often used for special effects or dramatic purposes, due to its powerful and resonant sound.

Section 3: What are some examples of Cor Anglais music and how do they showcase its relatives?

To illustrate the versatility and beauty of the Cor Anglais and its relatives, let’s listen to some examples of music that feature them.

“Enigma Variations” by Edward Elgar

This famous orchestral work by Elgar includes a memorable solo for Cor Anglais in the ninth variation, titled “Nimrod.” The solo is played by the principal Cor Anglais player of the orchestra, and it expresses a sense of yearning and nostalgia that reflects the composer’s affection for his friend and mentor. The Cor Anglais solo is accompanied by strings and other woodwinds, including the oboe and the bassoon, which add depth and richness to the texture.

“Brandenburg Concerto No. 1” by Johann Sebastian Bach

This monumental work by Bach includes a prominent part for the d’amore in the second movement, titled “Adagio.” The d’amore plays a lyrical melody that is echoed and embellished by the violins and violas, creating a dialogue of tenderness and grace. The d’amore also blends with the other woodwinds, including the oboe and the flute, which create a kaleidoscope of colors and harmonies.

“The Rite of Spring” by Igor Stravinsky

This revolutionary ballet by Stravinsky includes a striking passage for the contrabassoon in the fourth movement, titled “Spring Rounds.” The contrabassoon plays a menacing and primitive theme that invokes the image of a primeval monster or a demonic force. The contrabassoon is joined by the other woodwinds, including the oboes and the Cor Anglais, which create a dissonant and chaotic soundscape that matches the choreography and the plot.

Conclusion:

The Cor Anglais is a fascinating and beloved instrument that belongs to a larger family of oboes, each with its own character and history. By exploring the relatives of a Cor Anglais, we can appreciate the richness and diversity of the woodwind family, as well as the ways in which they connect and contrast with each other. Whether we listen to the Cor Anglais solo in Elgar’s “Enigma Variations,” the d’amore melody in Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto No. 1,” or the contrabassoon theme in Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring,” we can hear the voices of the oboe family and their endless possibilities.

1. What is a cor anglais?

A cor anglais is a musical instrument that belongs to the woodwind family. It is also known as an English horn.

What is the difference between a cor anglais and an oboe?

While both the cor anglais and oboe are members of the woodwind family, the cor anglais is larger and has a lower range than the oboe. The cor anglais also has a more mellow and plaintive tone. What is the NYT crossword?

The NYT crossword is a daily crossword puzzle that is published in The New York Times newspaper. It is known for its challenging clues and themes. Why was the cor anglais featured in a NYT crossword?

The cor anglais may have been featured in a NYT crossword because it is a unique and somewhat obscure instrument that would challenge crossword enthusiasts. How can I learn more about the cor anglais?

You can learn more about the cor anglais by researching online or visiting a music store to speak with a knowledgeable salesperson. You may also want to attend a live performance featuring the cor anglais to hear it in action.