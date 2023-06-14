Relatives of Cradock Four plan to take legal action against the government as final murder suspect Lukhanyo Calata passes away.







Families of Cradock Four to sue state as last murder suspect dies: Lukhanyo Calata

Cradock Four Lukhanyo Calata State culpability Human rights violations Justice for victims

The families of the Cradock Four, anti-apartheid activists who were brutally murdered in 1985, have announced their plans to sue the state after the death of the last remaining murder suspect, Lukhanyo Calata. The Cradock Four, made up of Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sparrow Mkhonto, and Sicelo Mhlauli, were abducted and murdered by security forces during apartheid. The case has been ongoing for over three decades, with the families seeking justice and compensation for their loss. With the death of Calata, the families are now seeking to hold the state accountable for the crimes committed against their loved ones.