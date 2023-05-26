“Relaxing Natural Hair”: “Relaxing Natural Type 4 Hair for the First Time: Tips from a Salon Expert”

Heading 1: First Time Relaxing Her Natural Hair

Heading 2: Understanding Natural Hair

Natural hair is beautiful and unique. It comes in different textures and patterns, and each strand has its own personality. However, some people prefer to relax their natural hair to make it easier to manage. Relaxing natural hair involves chemically altering the hair’s structure to straighten it. This process can make it easier to detangle and style, but it can also cause damage if not done correctly.

Heading 2: Types of Hair

There are different types of natural hair, and each type requires specific care. Type 4 hair is one of the most common hair types in the black community. It is also known as kinky or coily hair. Type 4 hair has tight curls that can be difficult to manage and detangle. It is also prone to dryness and breakage.

Heading 3: Preparing for a Relaxer

If you decide to relax your natural hair, it’s important to prepare your hair and scalp before the process. Here are some tips to help you prepare:

Do a patch test: Before applying the relaxer, do a patch test to check for any allergic reactions or sensitivity to the product. Apply a small amount of the relaxer to a small section of your hair and wait for at least 24 hours to see if there are any adverse effects. Don’t wash your hair: Avoid washing your hair at least a week before the process to prevent scalp irritation. Detangle your hair: Detangle your hair before the process to make it easier to apply the relaxer. Protect your hairline: Apply petroleum jelly or a protective cream around your hairline to prevent the relaxer from touching your skin.

Heading 3: Applying the Relaxer

Once you’ve prepared your hair and scalp, it’s time to apply the relaxer. Here are the steps:

Section your hair: Divide your hair into small sections to make it easier to apply the relaxer evenly. Apply the relaxer: Using a brush, apply the relaxer to each section of your hair, starting from the back and working your way to the front. Be careful not to apply too much relaxer, as this can cause damage to your hair. Wait: Leave the relaxer on your hair for the recommended time, usually between 10-15 minutes. Rinse: Rinse your hair thoroughly to remove all the relaxer. Make sure to rinse your hair for at least 10 minutes to ensure that all the relaxer is removed.

Heading 3: After Care

After relaxing your natural hair, it’s important to take care of it to prevent damage and breakage. Here are some tips:

Moisturize: Relaxed hair is prone to dryness, so it’s important to moisturize your hair regularly. Use a moisturizing conditioner and apply a leave-in conditioner to keep your hair hydrated. Avoid heat: Avoid using heat styling tools, such as flat irons and curling irons, as these can cause damage to your hair. Trim regularly: Regular trims can help to prevent split ends and breakage. Protect your hair at night: Use a satin or silk bonnet or pillowcase to protect your hair while you sleep.

Heading 4: Conclusion

Relaxing natural hair can be a great way to make it easier to manage, but it’s important to understand the process and take care of your hair afterward. If you’re considering relaxing your natural hair, do your research and consult with a professional stylist to ensure that it’s done correctly. With the right care, relaxed natural hair can be healthy and beautiful.

