“Reliable Sports Cars”: Which Sports Cars Can Be Rely On the Most?

5 Reliable Sports Cars That Won’t Let You Down

Sports cars are a great way to let off some steam after a tough week. Who can resist a fast blast through the canyon or a cool night on the boulevard with the top down? However, sports cars have gained a reputation over the years for being finicky, unreliable beasts that are more trouble to own than they’re worth. Well, we’re here to show you that sports cars (not just sporty ones) can be reliable partners, too. Here are five sports cars that won’t let you down:

Audi TT

The Audi TT handles well, gets surprisingly good fuel mileage, and the four-cylinder turbo engines will never disappoint. According to insurance rating agency GetJerry, the TT is the most reliable sports car you can buy with a rating of 9.0. The uprated, and much faster, TTS version also makes the list but owners reported more problems and it has a rating of 5.0. The Audi TT Coupe starts at $52,200.

BMW Z4

The BMW Z4 is a fun car that handles great and is fast. To some, the Z4 looks weird, but to others, it’s the last of a dying breed of powerful front-engined convertibles that hark back to the glory days of sports cars. GetJerry says the cars have a reliability score of 8.4. A new Z4 starts at $65,300 but watch out for options that can add thousands to the bottom line quickly.

Mazda MX-5 Miata

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is the car-guy answer to the question of “What sports car should I buy?” Miatas are not fast, but they’re fun, cute, great on gas, and high on thrills. These little two-seaters are the best modern interpretation of a real sports car with a high-revving four-cylinder, top-down style and fun, and they’re not super expensive, either. A new Miata will set you back about $27,000, or up to $35,000 in premium trim. It gets a reliability score of 8.3. Unlike other cars on this list, mechanics have been servicing MX-5s for years and know all the ways to keep these fun cars on the road.

Nissan 370Z

The Nissan 370Z disappeared in 2022 and was replaced by the 2023 Nissan Z. GetJerry rated the 370 Z with a reliability score of 6.6. The sheer numbers of Nissan 370Zs on the road tell you something: they’re quick, comfortable, and fun sports cars. They’re not, though, particularly nice inside. The interior is full of cheap-feeling plastics, and acres of it. But, these cars are made for fun and they do deliver that. You may find a newer used 370Z for sale, but be prepared to pay more than $35,000 for a nice one. Though with a little hunting you can find a clean, fun, 2009 (the debut year) for about $15,000.

Porsche 911

The Porsche 911 stands tall as the most reliable sports car you can buy. According to the insurance rating agency Get Jerry, it has the best reliability score of any sports car with a rating of 4.9. That rating, combined with the Porsche 911’s legendary handling and overall goodness, make it seem like a bargain. How can you pass up a four-seat coupe (there really are two tiny back seats in the 911) that can hang with the best in the world and sounds glorious while doing it? Of course, the 911 has its flaws: it’s low, it’s expensive to fix, and mostly, it’s expensive to buy. The 2023 911 Carrera starts at a staggering $114,400. Targa and all-wheel drive versions can run you more than $170,000. But, you’re likely to be driving this sports car more than others.

So, there you have it – five sports cars that won’t let you down. Don’t let the reputation of sports cars being finicky and unreliable deter you from owning one. These five cars prove that sports cars can be reliable partners, too.

Sports car reliability Top reliable sports cars Sports car performance and reliability Reliable sports car brands Sports car maintenance and reliability

News Source : MotorBiscuit

Source Link :What Are the Most Reliable Sports Cars?/