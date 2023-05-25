REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Treatment: A New Approach to Managing Violent Dreaming in REM Sleep Behavior Disorder

A new treatment for rapid eye movement (REM) sleep behavior disorder has been identified by researchers at Mount Sinai Hospital. The disorder affects more than 3 million Americans, mostly adults over the age of 50, and involves physically acting out dreams with vocal sounds or sudden, violent arm and leg movements during slumber, leading to significant injury to themselves or bed partners. The study identified a new model detailing the disorder’s progression due to neurodegeneration linked with tau protein accumulation, and found that sleep medications known as dual orexin receptor antagonists, commonly used for insomnia, significantly reduced symptoms of this disorder. Current therapeutic options for this disorder are primarily limited to melatonin and clonazepam, so these findings suggest a promising new treatment with potentially fewer side effects. Researchers hope their findings will encourage future trials of dual orexin receptor antagonists to treat REM sleep behavior disorder in humans, given that the medication is already FDA approved and available to treat people with insomnia.

News Source : Neuroscience News

Source Link :Novel Treatment for Violent Dreaming in REM Sleep Behavior Disorder/