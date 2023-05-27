“REM sleep behavior disorder treatment”: Understanding REM Sleep Behavior Disorder

REM Sleep Behavior Disorder and its Links to Dementia: What We Know

What is REM sleep behavior disorder?

REM sleep behavior disorder is a condition in which a person acts out their dreams during the REM sleep stage. This disorder is often accompanied by violent dream content, resulting in patients shouting, moaning, screaming, kicking, punching, and thrashing about, causing injuries to themselves or their partners. Appropriate testing is necessary to diagnose this disorder, and it can occur at any age.

What causes REM sleep behavior disorder?

The cause of REM sleep behavior disorder is not well understood, but it can be caused by various factors such as obstructive sleep apnea, psychiatric disorders, use of antidepressants, autoimmune disorders, brain lesions, and synucleinopathies. Synucleinopathies are a group of neurodegenerative disorders in which protein α-synuclein accumulates in brain cells. REM sleep behavior disorder may precede these diseases or occur at any time during the disease process.

What are the links between the sleep disorder and dementia?

REM sleep behavior disorder may be the first symptom of Parkinson’s disease or dementia with Lewy bodies. It is observed in a significant percentage of patients diagnosed with Parkinson’s, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy. A long-term study of patients with REM sleep behavior disorder found that after 12 years, 73.5% of them had developed a related neurodegenerative disorder. Various factors increase the risk of developing a neurodegenerative disorder, such as the presence of irregular motor symptoms, abnormal dopamine levels, loss of sense of smell, cognitive impairment, abnormal color vision, erectile dysfunction, constipation, and older age. REM sleep behavior disorder may also be observed in other neurodegenerative disorders, but at much lower rates.

Does an early diagnosis help?

REM sleep behavior disorder is an early sign of neurodegenerative disorders, providing an opportunity to study how the disease progresses in the brain and to develop therapies that could either slow this process or prevent it from happening. At present, there are no approved therapies to prevent the onset of these neurodegenerative diseases in those with REM sleep behavior disorder. Still, medications such as melatonin and clonazepam may improve the symptoms. We also recommend measures to avoid injury, such as removing breakable objects from the room, protecting windows, and padding floors. Participation in research can help prevent injury and improve quality of life for patients affected by REM sleep behavior disorder.

Overall, REM sleep behavior disorder is a condition that requires appropriate diagnosis and treatment to prevent injury and improve quality of life. It can also provide an opportunity for early diagnosis of neurodegenerative disorders and the development of therapies to prevent or slow their progression.

REM sleep Sleep disorders Parasomnia Sleep behavior Sleepwalking

News Source : Anelyssa D’Abreu,The Conversation

Source Link :What is REM sleep behavior disorder/