“Rema biography”: Discovering the Untold Story of Rema: 10 Surprising Facts about His Biography, Age, Net Worth, Parents, Girlfriend, Calm Down and Songs

10 Unknown Facts About Rema

Rema is one of the most sought after Nigerian musicians of the moment. He is known for his unique sound and his ability to deliver hit tracks on a consistent basis. His music has taken the Nigerian music industry by storm and he has become a household name in a very short time. Despite his fame, there are still a lot of things that people do not know about him. Here are 10 unknown facts about Rema.

Hidden Biography

Rema was born Divine Ikubor on the 1st of May, 2000 in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. He grew up in Benin City and started making music at a very young age. He was discovered by D’Prince, the younger brother of Don Jazzy, who saw a freestyle video of him on Instagram.

Age

Rema is currently 21 years old. He was born on the 1st of May, 2000. Despite his young age, he has accomplished a lot in the Nigerian music industry and has become a role model for many young people in Nigeria.

Net Worth

Rema’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. He has made most of his money from his music career and endorsement deals. He has signed endorsement deals with brands like Pepsi and Infinix Mobile.

Parents

Rema’s parents are both deceased. His father died when he was very young and his mother passed away in 2008. He was raised by his grandmother who played a major role in his life and supported his music career.

Girlfriend

Rema is currently single and not publicly known to be in a relationship. He has not been linked to any romantic partner publicly, and he seems to be focused on his music career at the moment.

Calm Down

Rema’s song “Calm Down” was a massive hit in Nigeria and beyond. The song was released in 2019 and has garnered over 10 million views on YouTube. It was produced by Ozedikus and has been described as a fusion of Afrobeats and Trap music.

Songs

Rema has released several hit songs since he burst onto the Nigerian music scene in 2019. Some of his most popular songs include “Dumebi”, “Iron Man”, “Lady”, “Ginger Me”, “Bad Commando” and “Beamer (Bad Boys)”.

Musical Style

Rema’s musical style is a fusion of Afrobeats, Trap and Pop music. He is known for his unique sound and his ability to deliver catchy hooks and melodies. His music has been described as youthful, energetic and infectious.

International Recognition

Rema has gained international recognition since he started making music. He was featured on Barack Obama’s 2019 summer playlist and was also named by Apple Music as the Up Next artist for the month of June 2019. He has also been nominated for several awards both locally and internationally.

Achievements

Rema has achieved a lot in a very short time. He has won several awards including the Headies Award for Next Rated in 2019 and the Soundcity MVP Award for Best New Artist in 2020. He has also been named by Forbes Africa as one of the 30 under 30 people to watch in 2020.

In conclusion, Rema is a young and talented musician who has taken the Nigerian music industry by storm. He has achieved a lot in a very short time and has become a role model for many young people in Nigeria. Despite his fame, there are still a lot of things that people do not know about him. We hope that this article has shed some light on some of the unknown facts about Rema.

