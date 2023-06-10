Remains found in 1986 identified as Little Rock man Jerry Harrison

Jerry Harrison – focus keyword including victim name : Title: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identifies remains of Little Rock man Jerry Harrison found in 1986 as part of DNA cold case initiative

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the remains of a man found in 1986 as those of Jerry Harrison, a Little Rock man who was last seen in 1982. The skeletal remains were found by hunters in rural Claiborne County, Tennessee and were determined to be those of a 30-to-40-year-old white male who had been shot. Through DNA analysis, the TBI was able to trace the remains to potential family members in Arkansas and match them to DNA samples taken from Harrison’s family members. The TBI is asking the public for help in solving Harrison’s murder and can be reached at 1-800-TBI-FIND. The DNA testing is part of the TBI’s Unidentified Human Remains DNA Initiative, which has identified 14 cases to be included in the program and has involved Othram in 10 investigations.

Read Full story : DNA testing IDs remains found in Tennessee as Arkansas man missing since 1982 | KTVE /

News Source : Alex Kienlen

DNA testing Remains identification Missing person investigation Cold case resolution Forensic analysis