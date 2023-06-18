Remains of Airman who died in WWII return to Columbia (victim name: Ralph E. Richardson Jr.)

Ralph E. Richardson Jr. : Remains of Airman who died in WWII return to Columbia (Ralph E. Richardson Jr.)
The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Tech Sgt. Ralph E. Richardson Jr., who was declared missing on August 1, 1943, have been identified in September 2022 and returned to Columbia. The video provides more details about the return of his remains.
Read Full story :Remains of Airman who died in WWII return to Columbia/
News Source : wltx.com
