Remains of Cleveland woman Florence Charleston found in remote Nevada area after 45 years

Florence Charleston : Identification made in 45-year-old cold case, victim named as Florence Charleston

The remains of a woman found in a remote area of northern Nevada in 1978 have finally been identified as Florence Charleston, a Cleveland, Ohio, woman in her late 60s who had recently moved to Portland, Oregon before her death. The case had remained cold for 45 years, but advancements in DNA testing have now led to an identification. It is still unknown how Charleston ended up dead and buried in a shallow grave 535 miles away from her new home. The investigation into her death remains ongoing.

News Source : Associated Press

