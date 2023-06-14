Remains of Florence Charleston identified 45 years after death in Nevada garment bag

Florence Charleston : Remains found in Nevada identified as Cleveland woman Florence Charleston

The Nevada State Police have identified the remains of a woman found in a garment bag 45 years ago as those of Florence Charleston, a Cleveland woman who had moved to Portland in the early 1970s and lost contact with her family by 1978. Using advanced DNA testing and genealogy research by Othram, investigators were able to establish Charleston’s identity. The investigation into her death is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Nevada State Police – Investigation Division.

News Source : Dave DeNatale

DNA identification Remains found in Nevada Cleveland woman Unidentified remains Cold case investigation