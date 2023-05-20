“Remedy for missed deadline”: What to do after missing the deadline: Solutions needed from cities and county – Valley Times-News

The missed deadline for Act 2021-297, which requires disclosure of revenue through police jurisdictions, has put Lanett, LaFayette, and Cusseta, along with over 100 other municipalities around the state, in a precarious position. While the city of Valley met the requirements of the law, the three municipalities missed the deadline to file a collections report, putting tax funding in jeopardy.

The law requires that each municipality collecting license revenue and other taxes or fees within its police jurisdiction outside the corporate limits shall prepare an annual report to be submitted to the Department. For cities with a population under 6,000, the police jurisdiction is defined as 1.5 miles beyond the municipality’s corporate city limits. For cities with a population over 6,000, such as Valley, the police jurisdiction is defined as three miles beyond the corporate city limits.

It is unclear what led to the failure of the three municipalities to comply with the deadlines. LaFayette City Clerk Louis Davidson said he was confused by it all and did not know about the deadline when asked in an email. According to State Senator Chris Elliot, municipalities had three months prior to the law going into effect, then there was a five-month grace period before the report was due, followed by another 12-month grace period beyond that.

LaFayette City Clerk Louis Davidson estimated LaFayette would lose approximately $152,000, based on revenue from the police jurisdiction from Fiscal Year 2022. According to Lanett City Clerk Deborah Gilbert, sales tax revenue for Fiscal Year 2022 was $486,400. Because the county passed a levelized sales tax split between the municipalities in the police jurisdiction, the county can now collect the total percentage. However, the question becomes, who will service these areas if the county receives the revenues? That question remains unanswered at this time as the municipalities and county officials have yet to meet to discuss a remedy at the time of this publication.

Ultimately, while the funding each city stands to lose is important, the fact is that residences and businesses in the police jurisdiction of Lanett and LaFayette will still need those vital services. According to Elliot, this legislation does not change police jurisdictions, and the municipalities have the right to withdraw, however, there is a notice requirement involved before services can be withdrawn – the statute does not change that notification process.

According to Gilbert, the city is currently working to schedule a meeting with LaFayette and Chambers County. According to Elliot, there is no opportunity for these municipalities to regain the lost revenue. For a short time, it appeared that a new bill (HB351), sponsored by Wood and Tracy Estes, might be able to rescue the cities and extend the reporting deadline to March 1, 2023. However, now it appears that bill is dead.

Chambers County Sheriff Jeff Nelson said his department is not equipped to handle the added territory as of now. “Do we have enough manpower right now with the sheriff’s department to work these jurisdictions? No,” he said. “We’re going to have to become more competitive to be able to get the law enforcement officers we need with the Sheriff’s Department to be able to handle what we have.”

For fire services in Lanett, Chief Johnny Allen says the Lanett Fire and EMS services will not be impacted. “It doesn’t affect my department, it affects my city, but it didn’t affect my department,” Allen said. “The City of Lanett’s fire jurisdiction is just the corporate city limits of Lanett. People in the fire jurisdiction will continue to have fire services from Huguley and other departments, whichever direction you go.”

McCoy said there are several options available to the municipalities, including withdrawing from the police jurisdiction, negotiating with the county for a portion of the revenue, or seeking legislative relief. However, the municipalities and county officials must meet to discuss a remedy for the situation.

News Source : Valley Times-News

Source Link :Deadline missed: What now? Cities, county must find a remedy – Valley Times-News/